1 injured in Calhoun County deputy chase

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man sustained non-life threatening injuries after two motorcyclists led deputies on a chase in Emmett Township.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of East Emmett Street and Maxwell Avenue, Calhoun County deputies say.

Deputies say they were trying to make a traffic stop for two motorcycles that were driving at high speeds. Both motorcyclists didn’t stop and continued going south onto North Raymond Road.

A car pulled onto North Raymond Road from Jameson Avenue. One of the motorcyclists tried to go around the car but lost control and crashed into the intersection on Jasmeson and Raymond.

Deputies say the motorcyclist who crashed is a 24-year-old man of Battle Creek. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Deputies say they are seeking fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license and expired registration charges for the motorcyclists.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.364.3888.