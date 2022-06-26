WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after he crashed while riding a dirt bike in Wayne Township.

Around 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Dewey Lake Street near Roth Road for an ORV crash.

Responding deputies learned that Douglas Vantuyle, 23, of Dowagiac was riding a dirt bike in the backyard and lost control of the bike and crashed while trying to avoid hitting a tree.

Vantuyle was taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. His condition is unknown.

Deputies said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.