Teens injured after vehicle hits tree in Cass County

LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A vehicle hit a tree Friday night, injuring 2 teens in Cass County.

Authorities said just after 10 p.m. deputies were called to investigate a personal injury crash on Peavine Road near Oak Grove Street.

Deputies said the 19-year-old driver who police are identifying as Terry George III of Dowagiac, was traveling eastbound on Peavine Road when the vehicle was unable to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.

The vehicle suffered heavy front end damage and the driver and backseat passenger, 17-year-old Ralph Richmond of Dowagiac, suffered minor injuries.

The driver was transported to Borgess Lee by EMS and and passenger was transported to Borgess Lee by personal vehicle.

The third passenger, 17-year-old Jaden Brown, was uninjured.

Seat belts were worn in the crash but alcohol and drugs are believed to be a factor. This crash remains under investigation.