1 hospitalized after Cass Co. crash

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 11:21 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2018 11:21 AM EDT

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a crash in Cass County.

It happened around 7:33 a.m. on Twin Lakes Road, south of Gage Street.

A vehicle was going south on Twin Lakes Road when it rear-ended a truck towing a utility trailer. Authorities didn’t specify what caused the crash, but said alcohol and drugs aren’t believed to be a factor.

The woman driving the vehicle that rear-ended the trailer was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

