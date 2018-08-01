1 hospitalized after Cass Co. crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a crash in Cass County.

It happened around 7:33 a.m. on Twin Lakes Road, south of Gage Street.

A vehicle was going south on Twin Lakes Road when it rear-ended a truck towing a utility trailer. Authorities didn’t specify what caused the crash, but said alcohol and drugs aren’t believed to be a factor.

The woman driving the vehicle that rear-ended the trailer was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.