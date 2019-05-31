1 dead in Van Buren County crash

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 29-year-old man from the Dowagiac-area is dead after a fatal crash in Van Buren County.

Authorities say a pickup truck and a semi-truck were involved in a head-on crash around 1:20 p.m. Friday near M-51 and 45th Street in Decatur Township.

The man driving the pickup truck died and the semi-truck driver received minor injuries, authorities say.

M-51, south of Decatur Township, was closed Friday afternoon for clean up, but the road was expected to be opened by the early evening.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. Additional details were not immediately available.