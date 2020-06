DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash east of Decatur Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Country Road 352 near 41st Street in Decatur Township.

Michigan State Police say the first troopers to arrive after the crash found the driver pinned in his pickup truck. He died at the scene.

His name wasn’t included in a Friday release.

He was the only person involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.