1 dead in Berrien County crash

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – One man has died following a crash in Berrien County.

It happened just before 9:45 a.m. Saturday on Hochberger Road near Hipps Hollow Road in Berrien Township.

Authorities say the driver, identified as Thomas Disterheft of Eau Claire, was traveling northbound on Hochberger Road when his vehicle left the road and hit a large tree.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Berrien County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.