A photo of a fatal Covert Township crash on Sept. 19, 2020. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person has died in a four-vehicle crash in Van Buren County.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 28th Avenue and M-140 in Covert Township, south of South Haven.

One person died at the scene. Other people were taken by ambulance to Bronson-South Haven Hospital, according to the Covert Township Police Department.

Michigan State Police and the South Haven Police Department also assisted at the scene.