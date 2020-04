The scene following a deadly crash on Covered Bridge Road at Leland Road north of Centreville. (April 28, 2020)

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed when an SUV and an ATV collided north of Centreville Tuesday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Covered Bridge and Leland Roads in Nottawa Township. Authorities say the SUV burst into flames after the crash.

One person died at the scene; no information about that person was immediately released.

The driver of the four-wheeler was expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been released.