1 dead after crash near Battle Creek

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after a car crash near Battle Creek Monday afternoon, deputies say.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of Helmer Road and Goguac Street in Springfield.

Deputies say a 46-year-old man of Bedford Township was driving on Goguac Street when he turned south onto Helmer Road and hit a car that was going north.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

People in the other car were treated for minor injuries.

The Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

Information on the crash can be reported to Lt. Wiersma at 269.780.0880.