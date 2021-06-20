1 dead after barnfire in Berrien County

PIPESTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and several other local fire departments were called to a deadly barn fire overnight Saturday.

Berrien County 911 dispatch received a call of a large barn fire in the 3000 block of Clawson Road. As police and firefighters arrived, they found the barn fully engulfed by flames. After the fire was extinguished, 43-year-old Berrien County resident Dustin Daily was found among the fire remains.

Police say the barn was not close to the residence on the property, but there was a home wood working shop in the barn where a family member could potentially be found.

Initial investigation could not determine the cause of death or how the fire started.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at a later date where the cause of death will be determined.

This investigation is ongoing and any new developments will be forwarded to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

