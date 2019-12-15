1 dead, 3 injured in vehicle rollover crash

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A traffic crash ended with 1 person dead and 3 injured early Sunday morning in Saint Joseph after police believe an altercation occurred.

Authorities said officers responded to Port Street and Wayne Street just after 6:30 a.m. to a vehicle rollover crash. Once officers arrived they determined 4 people were in the vehicle at the time of the incident but 2 individuals were ejected during the accident.

Police said 1 individual was pronounced dead at the scene and the other 3 were taken to Spectrum Lakeland Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the initial investigation said that these 4 individuals may have been involved in an altercation at Blossom Acres Housing Complex in Benton Township prior to the crash. Police are working together on leads to figure out if any of the injuries sustained by these individuals where the result from the crash or the previous altercation in Benton Township.

The names of the injured and the deceased are not yet being released at this time.

The cause of the crash is being investigated and will remain under investigation until further notice.