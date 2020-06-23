1 dead, 3 hospitalized after Quincy apartment fire

QUINCY, Mich. (WOOD) — One man was killed and three other people were injured in an overnight fire in the small eastern Branch County village of Quincy.

The Quincy Fire Department says it was called to an apartment building on Chicago Street west of Arnold Street just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The first fire engine arrived about seven minutes after being dispatched.

Firefighters found 59-year-old Robin Etheridge outside. They say she had jumped from the porch roof and injured her leg. She told firefighters that several others were trapped in an upstairs apartment.

The scene of a deadly apartment fire in Quincy on June 23, 2020. (Courtesy Quincy Fire Department/Facebook)

But there was heavy fire throughout the first floor, which kept crews from getting to the second floor. Firefighters quickly started dumping water on the fire and were able to knock it down enough that they could search the building.

They found three more victims. Amanda Green, 37, and Joseph Price, 45, were taken to a Coldwater hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Etheridge was taken to the hospital, too.

A third victim, 39-year-old David Green, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another search of the apartment building found more people in the basement, none of whom were hurt.

Several pets did not survive the fire.

The Quincy fire and police departments, Coldwater fire marshal and the Michigan State Police are investigating the fire. They don’t believe it to be suspicious, though they have not yet released the cause.

According to firefighters, the fire started in a southeast lower apartment and spread to the upper level. The four victims had been in an upstairs apartment on the southwest side of the building.