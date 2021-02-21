1 dead, 2 injured in Cass County snowmobile crash

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to a fatal snowmobile crash late Saturday evening.

Deputies arrived on scene around 10:16 p.m. along a snowmobile trail near the intersection of Indian Lake Rd and Topash St in Silver Creek Twp where their investigation showed 3 snowmobiles were involved in the crash.

Robert Schroeder, a 21-year-old Coloma resident, and Andrew Mayer, a 38-year-old Covert resident, were travelling west driving on separate snowmobiles while Keith Webster, a 45-year-old Elkhart, Indiana resident, was driving east on his own snowmobile.

Deputies say both groups were driving toward a hill and collided. Schroeder was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital by helicopter, Mayer was taken to Lakeland St Joseph Hospital by ambulance, and Webster died due to his injuries suffered from the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor. Helmets were worn and speed is believed to be a factor.

This case remains under investigation.