1 arrested after 17-year-old shot in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Rivers police say they arrested the person who shot a teen girl in the head early Thursday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Thomas Street off King Street. The Three Rivers Police Department says the 17-year-old victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect ran off after the shooting, police said, but they later learned that person was at Walnut Meadow Apartments on Erie Street. They checked it out and arrested the suspect.

The 20-year-old was jailed on a charge of assault with intent to commit murder. That person’s name was not released pending arraignment.