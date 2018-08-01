'Most Wanted' fugitive from W. MI captured in Georgia

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Antawn Tamon "Tank" Mims.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (WOOD) — A Benton Harbor murder suspect the FBI recently added to its 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list has been captured.

The FBI says its agents arrested Antwan “Tank” Mims shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday at a home in College Park, Georgia. Mims, who is a known member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, has family and ties in Georgia, as well as Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois and Ohio.

Mims was wanted for the March 25 murders of Cortez Lamont Miller and Michael Canthrell Johnson. The FBI said Mims approached the men at a house party on Lavette Street and shot them in front of about 100 people. As the victims were lying on the ground in the front yard, Mims allegedly shot Miller in the back of the head and Johnson in the face, then walked away.

Mims faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, as well as firearm possession by a felony and two felony weapons charges.

The FBI got involved in the case on May 2 when they took out a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. The agency added Mims to its Most Wanted Fugitives list in June.

It’s unclear if anyone will receive the FBI's reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to Mims’ arrest.

This isn't the first brush with the law for Mims. He was charged in 2005 for killing three people during a home invasion, but those charges were dropped because there wasn't enough evidence, according to Berrien County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Sepic.

Mims is the 486th person on the FBI’s fugitives list who’s been captured.