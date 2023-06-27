GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A blanket of smoke that covered West Michigan Tuesday led to businesses, sports teams and community members taking extra precautions to protect themselves.

Tuesday, dozens like Grand Rapids resident Edward Budnick lined the Grand River, hoping to get a glimpse of a Michigan Air National Guard flyover.

“Last time they did it, it was perfectly clear,” Budnick said. “But I don’t know if we’re going to see it.”

Unfortunately for Budnick, he never saw the National Guard aircraft. Smoke caused by Canadian wildfires covered the sky.

“It’s so smoky and hazy, it just spoiled it. Can they come back tomorrow?” Budnick said.

The smoke led to some community members wearing a mask as they traveled outdoors.

“I smelled the smoke right when I walked outside, it tasted like smoke and I was like, oh this is not great,” said Kali Weimer, a Grand Rapids resident.

The West Michigan Whitecaps are no stranger to inclement weather like rain but smoke presented a new challenge for the team.

“It’s certainly a unique thing for us, we’ve been around for 30 years and I think this a brand new piece for us,” said Steve McCarthy, president of West Michigan Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps postponed their game Tuesday, Leading up to that decision, team president Steve McCarthy said the Whitecaps worked with local meteorologists, the MLB, the visiting team and umpires.

“This is everybody’s input, there’s no right or wrong, there’s no right or wrong, what does everybody feel like is a safe condition,” McCarthy said.

He said the MLB doesn’t have specific air quality numbers that would trigger a postponement but after wildfire smoke recently canceled games in cities like New York, the league has more experience with these conditions.

“There are some general conditions that they’re learning that if it’s in this range, it’s not good for fans, it’s not good for players,” McCarthy said.

Places like the Blandford Nature Center, which offers programs for children, are also keeping a close eye on the conditions.

“As soon as wildfires started happening and there became an issue with air quality, we’ve kind of been looking at the situation,” said Sidney Baxter, marketing manager at Blandford Nature Center.

The center also made changes to keep its kids safe.

“Our staff and a lot of program participants are all wearing N95 masks to kind of protect themselves and take those extra precautions as well as we’re doing some alterations to programs and kind of moving things indoors where we can,” Baxter said.

Baxter said they’ll continue to monitor the situation throughout the week.

“We’re preparing for worst-case scenarios and best-case scenarios,” Baxter said.

On Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation also moved all day camp programs indoors, evening outdoor fitness classes were canceled and outdoor city pools were closed.