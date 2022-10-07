The scene outside CW Post Stadium in Battle Creek, where shots were fired outside a football game. (Oct. 7, 2022)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured when shots were fired in the area outside Battle Creek Central High School’s football game Friday evening, bringing the game to an early stop, according to Battle Creek police.

Battle Creek Police confirmed that five to six gunshots were fired near the parking lot outside the CW Post Stadium on West Street between Champion Street and Garfield Avenue in Battle Creek. Officers say no people were hit by gunfire, but one vehicle was hit. No suspects are in custody yet.

A News 8 crew at the scene said the game was stopped with 53 seconds left on the clock. Battle Creek Central’s football team went into the locker room and Kalamazoo Central’s team quickly loaded their bus and left. Fans were leaving the stadium.

There are police outside the stadium. Details are still unclear.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more. Check back soon for updates.