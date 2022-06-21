NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — The device located on the side of the road in Newaygo on Monday was confirmed to be a bomb, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 2:35 p.m., someone found a “device” on the side of the road that they suspected could be a homemade firework. The citizen then put it in a bucket and drove it to the Newaygo Police Department. After looking at the device, an officer requested the Newaygo County Sheriff’s office to respond.

Sheriff’s deputies immediately noticed the device was not a firework. They then requested the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad to respond. The Newaygo Fire Department closed the block surrounding city hall as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office says the device was a homemade bomb, according to a Facebook post. The MSP bomb squad took it to a secure location and detonated it.

After speaking with the citizen who brought it in, sheriff’s deputies found the location where the bomb was discovered and an MSP K-9 dog trained in detecting explosives checked the area. According to deputies, nothing suspicious was located.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office reminded people that if they located suspicious packages or devices, leave them alone and call 911.