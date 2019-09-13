Football Frenzy Week 3: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Friday in the fall, and that means high school football.
The Football Frenzy is spotlighting these games in Week 3:
East Grand Rapids at Muskegon — East Grand Rapids is trying to avoid a 1-2 start, but it will have to knock off what may be the best team in the state. As they open at home, the Big Reds are coming off two wins over powerhouses.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Zeeland East — Zeeland East is back on the field after a forfeit victory last week but it has its hands full with Catholic Central, which is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season.
Portage Northern at Portage Central — In the Football Frenzy Tailgate game, Portage Central hosts its cross-town rival at a new stadium. Portage Northern is looking to serve up a little retribution because last year, the Mustangs beat Portage Northern in the first game at the Huskies’ new stadium.
We’re also sending crews out to bring you highlights from these games (alphabetically by home team):
- Byron Center vs. Hamilton
- Cedar Springs vs. Northview
- Comstock Park vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic
- East Kentwood vs. Caledonia
- Fruitport vs. Jenison
- Grand Rapids Christian vs. Wyoming
- Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Wayland (at East Grand Rapids)
- Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Forest Hills Northern
- Godwin Heights vs. Kelloggsville
- Grandville vs. Forest Hills Central
- Holland vs. Zeeland West
- Hudsonville vs. Grand Haven
- Kenowa Hills vs. Grand Rapids Union
- Lowell vs. Greenville
- Mona Shores vs. Reeths-Puffer
- NorthPointe Christian vs. Muskegon Heights (at Forest Hills Northern)
- Plainwell vs. Paw Paw
- Sparta vs. Spring Lake
- Three Rivers vs. Otsego
- West Ottawa vs. Rockford
