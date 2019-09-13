Football Frenzy Week 3: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Friday in the fall, and that means high school football.

The Football Frenzy is spotlighting these games in Week 3:

East Grand Rapids at Muskegon — East Grand Rapids is trying to avoid a 1-2 start, but it will have to knock off what may be the best team in the state. As they open at home, the Big Reds are coming off two wins over powerhouses.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Zeeland East — Zeeland East is back on the field after a forfeit victory last week but it has its hands full with Catholic Central, which is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season.

Portage Northern at Portage Central — In the Football Frenzy Tailgate game, Portage Central hosts its cross-town rival at a new stadium. Portage Northern is looking to serve up a little retribution because last year, the Mustangs beat Portage Northern in the first game at the Huskies’ new stadium.

We’re also sending crews out to bring you highlights from these games (alphabetically by home team):

Byron Center vs. Hamilton

Cedar Springs vs. Northview

Comstock Park vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic

East Kentwood vs. Caledonia

Fruitport vs. Jenison

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Wyoming

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Wayland (at East Grand Rapids)

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Forest Hills Northern

Godwin Heights vs. Kelloggsville

Grandville vs. Forest Hills Central

Holland vs. Zeeland West

Hudsonville vs. Grand Haven

Kenowa Hills vs. Grand Rapids Union

Lowell vs. Greenville

Mona Shores vs. Reeths-Puffer

NorthPointe Christian vs. Muskegon Heights (at Forest Hills Northern)

Plainwell vs. Paw Paw

Sparta vs. Spring Lake

Three Rivers vs. Otsego

West Ottawa vs. Rockford

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.