HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — An administrative assistant for Lakewood Public Schools in Barry County has been sentenced to months in prison and years of probation for sexually assaulting a student.

Michele Rae Erb, 45, was sentenced on Wednesday to nine months in jail and five years of probation for three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Erb pleaded guilty in May. Court documents show that the assault happened around Oct. 27. The school’s superintendent told News 8 in March that Erb has not worked for the district since Oct. 28, 2021.