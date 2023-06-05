GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rock the Block is back in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Madison Avenue between Hall Street and Oakdale Street SE. It’s group LINC UP’s premier annual event and started back in 2011.

“It was LINC UP’s ode to the old Madison Square Street Festival. The event is all about bringing community together so that neighbors can meet one another, they can see one another, they can celebrate, really, the end of the school year and the start of the summer and come out and get information, resources and free family fun,” said Lakiya Jenkins, Executive Director of LINC UP.

A lot of small businesses will be there along with local food vendors.

“You’ll have everybody from dessert businesses, local clothing designers, local artists, all will be at the event,” Jenkins said.

Throughout the summer, LINC UP plans to continue to do work around affordable housing development, creating homeownership opportunities, community empowerment work, and workforce development.

She said the event usually sees around 8,000 residents, so LINC UP needs a lot of volunteers. You can sign up at LINC UP’s website.