Rising waters flood Spring Lake-area kayak business

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Customers visiting Lakeshore Kayak Rental near Spring Lake stepped through a flooded parking lot to get to the business Wednesday afternoon.

Lakeshore Kayak, situated along M-104 on the banks of a bayou on the Grand River, has flooded before. The business typically uses pumps to move the water back into the river. But that hasn’t worked this time because the flooding is the result of the bayou simply rising to the point that it encompasses the property.

“It suits us,” Lakeshore Kayak manager Ayden Bolthouse told 24 Hour News 8 with a laugh. “It suits us well.”

The owners say business has been significantly slower this year. They attribute the decreased traffic to heavy rain and a lack of warm, sunny weather rather than flooding.

Some customers are showing up to enjoy the water up close from the comfort of a kayak.

“We’re camping,” said customer Kate Solomon, who was visiting Spring Lake from the Chicago area with her boyfriend. “It’s not going to keep us from getting out there today.”

Bolthouse has worked for Lakeshore Kayak for five years and said he is taking the flooding in stride.

“It’s always something new here and its always something fun to deal with,” Bolthouse said. “This one happens to be a little bit more fun than the rest.”