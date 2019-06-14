Report: 3 of 5 Great Lakes expected to rise

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Water levels on all of the Great Lakes are still well above normal, according to a Friday report by the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Another wet week with several windy days on the lakeshore put the power of the high water on display.

A live look at South Haven, where waves are swallowing the north pier. Heavy rains and stronger winds are leading to extreme conditions on Lake Michigan and a warning from the NWS: stay out of the water

Lakes Michigan and Huron are now coming in at 30 inches above the long-term monthly average for June. The waters are forecast to have risen around 6 inches in the past month alone, and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers is expecting the waters to rise another 2 inches by this time next month.

Despite the high waters, Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are forecast to be 1 inch shy of the record highest monthly average for June, which was set in 1986.

Lakes Superior, Erie, and Ontario are all expected to rise above the highest monthly average for June. Lakes Superior and Erie have both climbed about 4 inches in the past month, and Lake Ontario is estimated to have risen 9 inches in the past month.

Over the next month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expecting water levels to fall for Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, while Lake Superior is forecast to rise another 2 inches.