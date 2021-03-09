Prosecutor charging state trooper for assault after suspect attacked by K-9

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State Police trooper will face assault charges for letting a police dog continue to attack a suspect even after the man was subdued, the Ingham County prosecutor had decided.

Trooper Parker Surbrook, who works out of the Lansing post, was charged last week with one count of felonious assault.

The charges stem from a Nov. 13 traffic stop gone wrong. Police say instead of pulling over, the car took off and eventually crashed.

Surbrook let his dog loose on the driver, who was on the ground. According a report by MSP, he continued to let the dog attack after the suspect was subdued and repeatedly pleaded with the officer to call the dog off.

The suspect, who was not named, said “He got me” five times, “I’m not moving” six times, “I’m down” once, and “Sir” or “Please sir” more than a dozen times to the officer to get the dog off of him.

The head of the Michigan State Police called the rejection of those pleas “totally unacceptable.”

“The Michigan State Police is an agency that prides itself in our troopers’ abilities to react with calm and confidence even in the most dangerous and harrowing of circumstances,” Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, stated in a press release. “While the unfortunate reality for police officers is that use of force is sometimes a necessary action to ensure the protection of themselves or others, care and concern for human life should always be at the forefront of any police officer’s actions.”

MSP says Surbrook’s actions “were not in keeping with the standards of professional conduct expected by members of the MSP, nor do the totality of his actions fully align with training and policy for canine handlers.”

Surbrook joined the state police in 2012 and became a canine handler in 2017.

He remains on unpaid suspension while the criminal case against him takes place.

<<< The video below shows the full incident. Warning, what you are about to watch might be disturbing.

That use of force prompted the prosecutor to charge the trooper with felonious assault.

View the full original incident report here.