Thousands without power amid W. MI storms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of homes and businesses are already without power as potentially severe storms roll through the area.

As of 11:50 a.m. Sunday, Indiana Michigan Power reported over 5,000 customers in Kalamazoo County were without power.

Around the same time, Consumers Energy’s outage map showed 6,418 outages statewide, mostly in Muskegon County. The following West Michigan counties had at least 100 outages:

Kent County: 339 outages

Muskegon County: 4,212 outages

Newaygo County: 839 outages

A Consumers rep told News 8 that they are working on getting folks restored. If the storms stay away from the Lakeshore we should have the Muskegon County folks back on this afternoon. Our outage map will have the latest.



