Police surround Grand Rapids house after shooting

Grand Rapids police shout commands outside a home on Silver Avenue SE near Ardmore Street. (Aug. 2, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have surrounded a house on Grand Rapids’ southeast side as officers investigate a shooting Friday.

Grand Rapids police surround a home on Silver Avenue SE near Ardmore Street in connection to a shooting. (Aug. 2, 2019)

Grand Rapids police told 24 Hour News 8 that officers have surrounded a house near the intersection of Ardmore Street SE and Silver Avenue SE.

A 24 Hour News 8 crew at the scene could hear officers yelling commands at whomever is inside the home.

Residents are advised to shelter inside or call 911 to request evacuation assistance. Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting in the area. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

24 Hour News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com throughout the day for updates.

