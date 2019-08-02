Police surround Grand Rapids house after shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have surrounded a house on Grand Rapids’ southeast side as officers investigate a shooting Friday.
Grand Rapids police told 24 Hour News 8 that officers have surrounded a house near the intersection of Ardmore Street SE and Silver Avenue SE.
A 24 Hour News 8 crew at the scene could hear officers yelling commands at whomever is inside the home.
Residents are advised to shelter inside or call 911 to request evacuation assistance. Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting in the area. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
