Police surround Grand Rapids house after shooting

Grand Rapids police shout commands outside a home on Silver Avenue SE near Ardmore Street. (Aug. 2, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have surrounded a house on Grand Rapids’ southeast side as officers investigate a shooting Friday.

Grand Rapids police surround a home on Silver Avenue SE near Ardmore Street in connection to a shooting. (Aug. 2, 2019)

Grand Rapids police told 24 Hour News 8 that officers have surrounded a house near the intersection of Ardmore Street SE and Silver Avenue SE.

A 24 Hour News 8 crew at the scene could hear officers yelling commands at whomever is inside the home.

Breaking: Grand rapids police surrounding a home in the 1900 block of Silver near Ardmore. There was a reported shooting in the area. Listen to the sound for their commands pic.twitter.com/R14gGHBcrF — SusanSamples (@SusanSamples) August 2, 2019

Residents are advised to shelter inside or call 911 to request evacuation assistance. Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

GRPD is investigating a shooting in the area of Ardmore and Silver SE. Residents are advised to shelter inside or call 911 to request evacuation. Motorists should avoid the area. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) August 2, 2019

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting in the area. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

