WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help finding a missing woman who may be endangered.

Deloris Douglas, an 80-year-old African American female, has been missing since Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m., officers say. She is 5’03” and weighs about 240 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black knitted hat, black capri pants and a blue shirt. She has short hair and brown eyes, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Officers say family last saw Douglas when she left her home in Wyoming driving a dark blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan. It has a Michigan registration plate 8344L2. Family have not been able to contact her since.

Douglas’s family is concerned for her well-being and say she needs medication that she does not have with her, officers say.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking anyone with information on Douglas’s location to call 911 or the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300.