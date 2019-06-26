Police: Man stole $10,000 worth of property in Kzoo

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a larceny suspect.

Officers say the suspect took about $10,000 worth of property on Monday in the Central Business District of Kalamazoo.

A surveillance photo of a suspect accused of a larceny in Kalamazoo. (Courtesy of Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 40 years old.

On Wednesday, officers released photos from a surveillance video.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

