Police ID Kalamazoo man killed in shooting

A Sept. 22, 2019 image taken from video shows the scene of a shooting in front of Fox Ridge apartments that killed a Kalamazoo man.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are releasing the name of a Kalamazoo man fatally shot near an apartment complex Sunday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Monday identified the victim as 20-year-old Antonio Dewayne Reese-Manley.

Officers called to the scene of the shooting around 7 a.m. Sunday say they found Reese-Manley in front of Fox Ridge Apartments, located off Alamo Avenue on the city’s northwest side.

He was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.