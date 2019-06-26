Police: Body found in Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a body was found in Muskegon Lake.

The Muskegon Police Department were called around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to the lake’s shoreline near the 3500 block of Marina View Point in Muskegon.

Police say the caller reported seeing a body in the water. Officers found an adult man unresponsive.

Officers say the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not yet been identified.

Officials have ordered an autopsy to be performed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.846.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.