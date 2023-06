KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that left one person dead in Kalamazoo Thursday.

A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesperson confirmed that at least one arrest was made Friday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Hays Park Avenue between Portage and Race streets. Police called there found Alexander Schuster, 20, with a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.