Police block off section of road on Commerce Ave. SW after a person is hit and killed by a vehicle on Friday, June 2nd, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

It happened on Commerce Avenue SW near Cherry Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Watch Commander said the person was hit by a vehicle around 1:45 a.m. Crews are investigating exactly what caused the crash, but the driver of the vehicle did stay on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No further details have been made available.