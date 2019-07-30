PD: 4 sought in gun thefts from Montcalm Co. store

LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WOOD) — Lakeview police are now looking for four suspects in gun thefts from a Montcalm County sporting goods store.

Officers released new images of all four suspects Tuesday. The newest suspect is shown wearing a Rugrats t-shirt that states “We’re doomed!”

A surveillance image shows one of the suspects in the July 26, 2019 gun thefts from Tamarack Sports in Lakeview. (Lakeview Police Department)

The thefts happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Tamarack Sports, located within the BP gas station at 9599 N. Greenville Road near M-46 in Lakeview.

Lakeview Police Chief Darin Dood says the store was open at the time of the crime. He says the men came in, quietly took some handguns and walked out.

Surveillance images show the four suspects in the July 26, 2019 gun thefts from Tamarack Sports in Lakeview. (Lakeview Police Department)

Detectives released grainy images of three suspects Friday. Dood said then that the thieves are believed to be from the Grand Rapids area, based on numerous tips they’ve received.

A collage of surveillance photos of three suspects who robbed a sporting goods store in Montcalm County Thursday, July 25, 2019. (Lakeview Police Department)

Police believe they left in a black SUV heading westbound on M-46. The make and model of the SUV are unknown.

Police say people should not approach or contact the suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989.831.5253 or Lakeview Police Department at 989.352.6211.