Over 2,700 businesses in Michigan receive $10M in relief

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — Some 2,700 small businesses around Michigan that have been awarded a total of $10 million in state-backed grants to help cover costs during hard times linked to the coronavirus.

One of the companies to get a grant was Groovy Donuts in Lansing. Founder Andrew Gauthier said the $10,000 it received will go to rent, utilities, and payroll obligations.

“While the grant we received isn’t a silver bullet solution to the financial impact of the pandemic, it is a huge help in the fight to stay open for our community and our team,” Gauthier said in a statement. “We look forward to a time when we can return to ‘normal.’ In the meantime, we’ll keep our doors open and make sure our staff and our valued customers are well taken care of.

The money was distributed via some 15 local economic development organizations through the Michigan Small Business Relief Program, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.

“The Michigan Small Business Relief Program grants were intended to provide critical capital to support the health and sustainability of the state’s small businesses, communities and workforce,” MEDC CEO Mark Burton said.

Local partners around the state added $3.185 million in grants.