Zoom bombers target GVSU group with racist language

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after hackers posted racist language and images in a Zoom meeting held by a Grand Valley State University student group.

The university says the Black Male Scholars student group was hosting its kick-off meeting over Zoom Thursday night when a group of Zoom bombers used the “shocking and deplorable” language and images, the university said.

Officials tell News 8 about 40 to 50 students were at the meeting at the time.

Friday morning, the university said investigators determined the Zoom bombers were not from the campus community.

The Grand Valley State University Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident as a criminal case.

Three other GVSU student groups also experienced Zoom bombings Thursday night, officials said.

Below is a statement that was sent to the GVSU community Friday morning: