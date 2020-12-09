Zoom bomber who targeted GVSU groups found in other state

Ottawa County

A Sept. 25, 2020 photo shows a sign on the campus of Grand Valley State University.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have tracked down the persons responsible for hacking Zoom meetings of several different groups across the Grand Valley State University community.

The incident happened back in September.

In one instance, the GVSU Black Male Scholars were hosting a kickoff meeting with dozens of students when a so-called “Zoom bombers” got into the meeting and posted racist language and images.

The Grand Valley State Police Department says the main suspect lives in the Pacific Northwest. The suspect is not connected to GVSU, police say.

GVSU police say they have handed their information to authorities in the suspect’s state.

Police noted the university’s IT department has made changes to prevent incidents like this from occurring again.

