ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Zeeland company is doing its part to honor victims of last month’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Holland Cutting Board Company will soon send a custom-made plaque including the names of the 21 victims of the shooting.

“Loving memories and special moments forever in our hearts. Fourth Grade class of 2021-2022. Robb Elementary School Uvalde, loyal and true,” Chuck German read from the inscription on the plaque.

Woodworking is in German’s blood.

The fifth generation woodworker is proud of his craft.

“This is our parfait dessert serving board. It’s made of premium mahogany,” German said, showing off one of the products in his Chicago Drive shop.

But one of his most recent creations on a piece of inch and a quarter thick White Maple may be the one closest to his heart.

The plaque woodworker Chuck German made in honor of the victims of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Like so many, when German first heard news of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that killed 19 elementary students and two teachers, his heart ached.

“I just felt that, I don’t know, sometimes I can find words and sometimes I can’t find words,” he said.

So instead of speaking the words, he decided to write them out onto the heart shaped plaque that will be sent to Uvalde.

“We wanted to try to heal those broken hearts by doing a heart-shaped memorial plaque for the school district and the parents and the community,” German said. “The love for all the children. The love for the teachers that teach our young ones every day.”

Along with the names of those killed, German also included Joe Garcia, husband of murdered teacher Irma Garcia.

He died two days after the shooting. The official cause was a heart attack.

The unofficial cause: a broken heart.

“We decide to add Joe to the plaque along with his wife Erma,” German said.

German contacted the district superintendent with his plans and received an email soon after.

“Thank you for your love and support for our community,” reads the emailed signed by superintendent Hal Harrell.

German plans to produce additional plaques for sale to the public. Priced at $123, $30 of that will go into a fund to support the Uvalde community.

“It just gave us some healing to be able to do this for Uvalde, Texas,” German said.