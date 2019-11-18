Zeeland teen dies after collapsing at soccer game

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old from Zeeland died suddenly at a soccer game over the weekend.

Keaton Kroll was on the sidelines during a Zeeland FC game at the Soccer Stop Sportsplex when he collapsed, the Holland Sentinel reports. The boy’s parents told the newspaper that he suffered a blood clot that traveled from his leg to his lungs.

Keaton was a sophomore at Zeeland East High School, according to his online obituary, and played soccer for the school in addition to playing on private indoor league teams.

“Keaton was known for his big heart and infectious smile,” his obituary reads.

He leaves behind his parents and two siblings.

Visitation is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Yntema Funeral Home on S. State Street in Zeeland. Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Engedi Church on Chicago Drive in Holland.