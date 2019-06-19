Zeeland ‘queen’ celebrates 100 years, special bond

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At Sunset Manor and Villages in Jenison Wednesday, 18 people celebrated a century of living.

Hazel Coy was among them. She will turn 100 years old in December.

Coy grew up in Zeeland where she was the first to hold a special title.

“Zeeland had a Chick Queen, they called it. A Chick Queen. See that was a chick town. They were known for their chicks and I was their first Chick Queen they had,” she said.

Coy loves to tell tales of playing outside and coming home only when the sun went down. Among her happy childhood memories is a game called “Eenie, Eenie, Over.” It involves getting a ball over the roof of a house to a waiting group of kids.

A June 19, 2019 photo shows the birthday cake celebrating centenarians at Sunset Manor and Villages.

Perhaps more special than her approaching landmark birthday is Coy’s relationship with her 41-year-old granddaughter, Taylor Nysse.

“She and I have gotten real close,” said Coy.

Nysse, who has Down syndrome has a special weekly routine with Coy.

“Her and I play Skipbo on Fridays,” said Nysse.

Nysse volunteers at Sunset Manor, which allows the two to never miss a Skipbo game or dinner on Friday nights.

“I really love that girl. she’s taught me a lot of things,” said Coy.

Coy says we could all learn a little bit from Nysse.

“She just loves everybody and wants everybody to get along really well. She’s like we should be. I’ve come to that conclusion,” said Coy.