Zeeland Public Schools asks voters to approve $75M bond

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Zeeland Public Schools officials are asking voters to say yes to a $75 million school bond proposal on the ballot Tuesday.

News 8 spoke with Zeeland Public Schools Superintendent Cal DeKuiper about the proposal. It’s the same one that would have been on the ballot last year, without the new middle school. That brought the total down from $136 million to the $75 million proposal that will be on the May 4 ballot.

DeKuiper said their focus is accommodating a rapidly growing student population. This includes a new large addition to Zeeland East High School and new classrooms at Adams Elementary School.

“It should never be that the school district got this idea that we want to tell everyone about. It should be that we’ve been working with and talking to our community and our staff for years. When we build plans together and they’re finally saying to me as a superintendent yes, that sounds right, then we’re there,” DeKuiper said.

If approved by voters, the $75 million bond would come over a five-year period, and there isn’t expected to be any tax increase for property owners.