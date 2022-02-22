Zeeland program promotes acceptance, inclusion at school

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A school in Ottawa County is taking a unique approach to make sure everyone feels accepted and included.

Cityside Middle School’s zLinks program pairs general education students with special education students to support inclusion and friendships. The program has been in place for the last five years, but this year the school has expanded it to include physical education and art classes.

The program is open to all students at the school but they have to fill out an application that includes essay questions and teacher recommendations.

Teachers at the school told News 8 that they have seen students make great connections both inside and outside the classroom.

“Our goal here … is for them to develop true friendships, right? It’s not just a 7-3 type of situation,” John Hann, a special education teacher at Cityside Middle School, said. “The dream would be these are the students that are invited to parties, these are the students that are invited to the dance.“

Another teacher, Amy Sluiter, said zLinks helps general education students grow their leadership skills as well.

“They’ve definitely grown a lot. It’s really cool to see,” she said. “Because I mean, we’re talking about middle schoolers. 11, 12, 13 years old. These are young kids and to see them step up and be that leader and have that maturity is pretty cool.”

The district also has a zLinks program at Zeeland High School. The program is part of the Ottawa Area Schools “Doing More. Together.” initiative.