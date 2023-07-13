GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Zeeland man will spend almost four decades in federal prison for child pornography crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Matthew James Warne, 34, was sentenced to 38 years in federal prison for distributing and attempting to distribute child pornography, the office said in a Thursday release. Afterward, he must also spend 10 years on supervised release.

During the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said Warne was a “major risk to the public,” according to the release.

“Every day of this sentence against Mr. Warne is deserved, but it hardly begins to undo

the harm against the innocent and vulnerable children who are the victim of this crime,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement.

Police found that Warne shared thousands of videos and pictures of child pornography online, the attorney’s office said. He pleaded guilty on March 30, 2023, according to Totten’s office.

The office said Warne was on parole with the Michigan Department of Corrections when he committed the crimes: Warne was convicted in Michigan of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2013, as well as in 2018 for criminal sexual conduct – assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, according to Totten’s office.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, the release said.