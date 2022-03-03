Zeeland man charged in child porn case

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Zeeland man has been charged with two counts in a child porn case.

Christopher Newfer, 35, was arraigned Feb. 25 on charges of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police said they started investigated him after getting at tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. State police looked into his online activity and searched his home.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides resources for parents to talk to their kids about internet safety. Those resources can be found at missingkids.org. Any tips or information about possible child sexual exploitation can be reported at missingkids.org/cybertipline.