Zeeland hosts annual Spring Peddlers’ Market

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The rain steered clear of downtown Zeeland long enough Saturday for hundreds of people head out and enjoy the Spring Peddlers’ Market.

Along with live music, the market featured more than 70 vendors from around West Michigan selling food, clothes and crafts, among other things.

“There’s tons of people down here,” city events coordinator Kerri VanDorp said. “It says that we’re a great family-oriented community. There’s lots of families down here. There’s multiple generations that come to shop and make today a full event.”

This was the seventh year of the peddlers’ market, which is also held once in the fall. This year, it will be Sept. 14. Applications will be available June 1.