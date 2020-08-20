Youth auction livestock after Hudsonville Fair cancellation

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — An online auction is underway to showcase the livestock that traditionally would be shown during Hudsonville Fair week. The fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young people have been raising lambs, hogs and cows since last summer in anticipation of fair week in August.

“The number of hours they spend training, feeding and caring for these animals is an unbelievable number,” Mike Vis, a Hudsonville Community Fair Board member, said. “They work morning and night with these animals training and taking care of them.”

The students would’ve showcased their animals at the fair. After the fair was canceled, the fair board arranged with Miedema Auctioneering to set up the online auction.

Fair officials say the auction will allow the students the opportunity to raise money for college or purchase animals to show at the fair in 2021. The online auction runs through Aug. 27 on Miedema’s website.