OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of students along the Lakeshore have added the title ‘published author’ to their resumes this month.

The students at Sheldon Woods Elementary completed the Herrick District Library story project.

The project is in its second year and, thanks to a grant the library received, has expanded into schools. The project includes a series of classroom lessons and workshops where students develop their handwriting, storytelling and spelling skills.

“We used the themes of home and belonging to inspire these stories that kids wrote with their classmates at local schools in West Ottawa,” said Adrienne Baker, youth librarian at Herrick’s north branch.

Students at Sheldon Woods Elementary have published a book titled “Kindness is Always the Answer.”

Once their stories are complete and edited, the collection of stories are published, and the new books line the shelves of Herrick’s north branch.

“Each of us wrote a comic strip and we put it in and it’s about all of us being kind,” said fourth grader Jane Currie. “It wasn’t too hard, but it took a while.”

Baker said that while the project is part of a national program that promotes reading and writing across the states, they have also seen an uptick in new library card holders.