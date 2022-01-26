You can register for the Tulip Time Dutch Dance now

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Tulip Time is bring back its popular Dutch Dance this spring.

The dance was not held the last two years as part of the festival’s COVID-19 mitigation changes.

Registration has opened for the dance, welcoming third through fifth graders in the Kinder category, sixth through eighth graders in the Middel class, high schoolers and alumni. Organizers say you don’t need any experience.

You can register and choose practice times online before Feb. 12.

Tulip Time is scheduled for May 7 to May 15. You can buy tickets online, ta the festival Box Office at 42 West 8th Street or over the phone at 800.822.2770.