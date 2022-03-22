HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — As the boating industry continues to suffer from worker shortages, Tiara Yachts in Holland is turning to a boat building school in the Upper Peninsula.

The manufacturer is giving $75,000 to the Great Lakes Boat Building School in Cedarville to help train new talent. The donation sponsors two students and helps pay for the school’s facility expansion.

Tiara Yachts on March 22, 2022.

The school’s two programs for boat building and marine service technology each run 12 months along. Twelve students are currently enrolled in each class. Nikki Storey, the school’s president, said when the expansion is done by 2024, the school will double or triple its number of students.

The donation comes as demand for yachts has taken off during the pandemic. The marine industry is also dealing with a shortage of workers.

“It’s huge,” Storey said. “It is dire right now. They are in dire need. Some of the major manufacturers have said, ‘We have a major labor workforce issue, and you are the solution to our problem.’”

It’s taking longer than ever to get a boat from Tiara Yachts amid rising demand and supply chain issues.

“For about a year now, we’ve had about a year’s worth of backlog,” Tiara Yachts President and CEO Tom Slikkers said. “We’ve never experienced that type of backlog to that degree before.”

“It’s unnerving at times to sit there and look, ‘Wow, I’ve got a year’s worth of orders sitting out there that I’m going to build,’” Slikkers added.

Building a yacht takes about 30 days — depending on its size — and they’re shipped out domestically and internationally shortly after.

Tiara Yachts currently employs 600 people, 400 of whom are boat builders. Slikkers said they’ve hired more people since the pandemic began, but the need remains across the industry.

He said fixing this starts with recruiting and improving their “farm team.”

“Our farm teams are a lot of avenues: colleges, high schools, tech schools, things like that,” he said. “They all end up being feeders to our employment base.”

Slikkers added that it’s essential to encourage young people to pursue skilled trade jobs.

“We need tradespeople,” he said. “We operate with electrician, plumbing, mechanical engines in the building in our yachts.”

“We’ve pretty much dismissed the trades in the sense that they are a viable way to make money, earn money, raise a family,” Slikkers added. “We’ve pretty much dismissed that and said, ‘You need to go to college and get a degree.’”

Storey said retirements are leaving a major gap in the industry.

“A lot of the technicians that are aging out and deciding to retire has opened up job opportunities,” she said. “There was a study done in 2019 by the National Marine Manufacturers Association which estimated about 700,000 jobs were available across the country in the marine industry alone. And that has done nothing but go up.”

For Slikkers and his company, working with the Great Lakes Boat Building School is only one piece of the puzzle.

“We can’t fix it all in one location,” Slikkers said. “We can’t use the Great Lakes Boat Building School as just our single source, as our farm club.”