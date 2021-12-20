Wyoming man charged in hit-and-run crash near Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash near Grand Haven.

Ryan Bowen, 42, was arraigned on Nov. 30 on two charges: operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and failing to stop at a personal injury accident.

The Oct. 4 crash happened on Green Street near 144th Avenue in Robinson Township, southeast of Grand Haven.

Investigators said a pedestrian was walking on the shoulder of Green Street heading west and was hit by a white Ford pickup truck. The truck did not stop and kept going west on Green Street.

The pedestrian, a 72-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

A few days later, the sheriff’s office said it received a tip that led them to a home in Grand Haven where the vehicle was found. Damage on the truck was consistent with evidence from the crash.

The truck was then seized, and the driver was found.

The victim was hospitalized and treated for broken bones and internal injuries. In October, the sheriff’s office said he was expected to survive.